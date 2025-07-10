Vaibhav Suryavanshi is becoming a household name in Indian cricket. After his memorable debut season with the Rajasthan Royals in the 2025 Indian Premier League, the 14-year-old youngster has earned a separate fan base. The talented cricketer has showcased his batting class during India's U-19 tour of England. Such has been his rise that fans are going the extra mile just to click a picture with him. Recently, two young girls, Aanya and Rivaa, drove six hours to Worcester wearing Rajasthan Royals jerseys just to click pictures and meet India's new teenage star, Vaibhav Suryavanshi. Rajasthan Royals shared the heartwarming post on their social media and highlighted the moment, saying, “Proof why we have the best fans. Drove for 6 hours to Worcester. Wore their Pink. Cheered for Vaibhav & Team India. Aanya and Rivaa, as old as Vaibhav himself, had a day to remember.” Vaibhav Suryavanshi Scores Sensational 52-Ball Century During IND U19 vs ENG U19 4th ODI 2025, Breaks Record Of Fastest Hundred and Most Sixes in Youth ODI Cricket.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Meets Two Girls

Proof why we have the best fans 🫡 🚗 Drove for 6 hours to Worcester 👚 Wore their Pink 🇮🇳 Cheered for Vaibhav & Team India Aanya and Rivaa, as old as Vaibhav himself, had a day to remember 💗 pic.twitter.com/9XnxswYalE — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) July 9, 2025

