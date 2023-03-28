Venkatesh Iyer had an underwhelming season for KKR in the IPL 2022 after his meteoric rise in the IPL 2021. He was out injured from domestic cricket for some time and now return with focusing for the upcoming edition of IPL. Ahead of KKR's opening game against Punjab Kings. in a video released by KKR social media handle, the Madhya Pradesh batter was spotted smashing the ball during practice. Surely it will act as a confidence booster for the KKR fans. Nitish Rana Reacts After Being Named KKR Captain for IPL 2023, Says 'Great Opportunity for Me to Showcase My Leadership Skills'.

Venkatesh Iyer Smashing the Ball in the Nets

