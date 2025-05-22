Was Vipraj Nigam denied a six by the umpire during the MI vs DC IPL 2025 match at the Wankhede Stadium on May 22? The incident in question happened in the fifth over of the second innings, bowled by Will Jacks. After dismissing Abishek Porel with the second delivery, Will Jacks bowled a no-ball and Vipraj Nigam smashed the subsequent free-hit for a six over the cover-point region. However, here's where the controversy has seemed to stem from. Vipraj Nigam came down the track the next ball and played a 'helicopter '- like shot and the ball bounced right before the boundary rope. Several fans have alleged that the umpire, who gave it as a four instead of a six, was biased in favour of the Mumbai Indians. However, it was not a six as claimed by man,y with a viral slowed-down video showing that the ball landed inside the field before going over the boundary rope. Was Abishek Porel Out or Not Out? Fans Divided Over Third Umpire’s Decision During MI vs DC IPL 2025 Match.

Fan Claims It Was a Six

'Vipraj Nigam Hit Six'

2) Vipraj Nigam Hit Six Bur Umpire Indians Give Four You Clearly See In The Video https://t.co/JqDeDr0ULr — Harsh 17 (@harsh03443) May 21, 2025

Another Fan Makes Similar Allegation

- Vipraj clearly hit a six, but umpire gave it a four—no check at all. - Santer bowled a wide no-ball, and Vipraj got out—umpire didn’t even bother to look. - Abhishek Porel wasn’t out, plain as day—but still given. Just Umpire Indians things!!! 6th trophy loading. pic.twitter.com/1AxBQn89UY — Naman🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@KingIsWounded) May 21, 2025

Here's the Truth

