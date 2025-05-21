Was Abishek Porel out or not out? Fans debated the third umpire's decision to adjudge the Delhi Capitals wicketkeeper as out during the MI vs DC IPL 2025 match on May 21. This happened in the fifth over of the run chase when Abishek Porel was drawn forward by a delivery from Will Jacks and he missed the ball with Ryan Rickelton taking out the stumps in a flash. The decision was then referred to the third umpire Chris Gaffaney, who looked at a number of replays from several angles before concluding that the left-hander's foot was in the air when the bails were taken off. However, some fans felt that the foot was grounded and questioned the decision. Suryakumar Yadav Equals Temba Bavuma's Record of Most Consecutive 25+ Scores in Men's T20s, Achieves Feat During MI vs DC IPL 2025 Match.

'Clearly Not Out'

"Abhishek Porel is clearly NOT OUT! How can the third umpire miss that? This is just unacceptable. #IPL2025#MIvsDC pic.twitter.com/Kn5GKjx1Zb — Haneefbk (@haneefbayar) May 21, 2025

'Leg Was Inside Crease'

'Looked NOT OUT'

Abhishek Porel looked NOT OUT. Foot was touching the ground or jzt a glimpse of toe. 👀. Your views?#MIvsDC#DCvsMI — Prashant Jha (@pjha2000) May 21, 2025

'Abishek Porel Was Robbed'

What's the point of Playing if this is given out. Declare Umpires Indians as winners. Abishek Porel was robbed. #MIvsDC #dcvsmi pic.twitter.com/IkbXZaIGDF — 👑Che_Krishna🇮🇳💛❤️ (@CheKrishnaCk_) May 21, 2025

'Abishek Porel Out'

'Clearly Not Out'

Abhishek Porel is clearly not out. 😡 pic.twitter.com/v5kib9rmgI — Kunal Yadav (@Kunal_KLR) May 21, 2025

'Disgraceful Decision'

Another disgraceful decision in #MIvsDC – Abishek Porel was clearly safe, yet given out. How long will the @IPL& @BCCI let Mumbai Indians benefit from these blunders? Are the Ambanis running a cricket league or a reality show rigged with money power? pic.twitter.com/sbKLXZTO34 — Sincere Dibya (@TheSincereDude) May 21, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)