Virat Kohli broke out into an impromptu dance while celebrating Cooper Connolly's wicket during the IND vs AUS ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final on March 4. Australia had earlier included the youngster in the squad as a replacement for the injured Matthew Short and brought him into the playing XI against India to open alongside Travis Head. The youngster struggled to get off to the mark and was eventually dismissed for a nine-ball duck by Mohammed Shami as he got an outside edge. Virat Kohli was shown on the camera and he was seen breaking out into a dance move. The video of this went viral on social media. Astrologer Sumit Bajaj's Prediction on Travis Head's Score Comes True After Varun Chakaravarthy Dismisses Australian Batter for 39 During IND vs AUS ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final.

Virat Kohli Breaks Out into an Impromptu Dance Move

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC Hindi (@icchindiofficial)

