Astrologer Sumit Bajaj's prediction about Travis Head's score has come true! Before the IND vs AUS ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final match, the popular astrologer had predicted that Travis Head would be dismissed for a score under 49 and that interestingly has come true! After getting off to a slow start to his innings, Travis Head played some delightful shots as he took on the Indian bowling attack, scoring 39. But Varun Chakaravarthy ensured that there was no Travis Head carnage this time unlike the 2023 ODI World Cup final as he dismissed him. The left-hander attempted to hit a big shot but miscued it with Shubman Gill taking the catch. Travis Head hit five fours and two sixes in his innings. Travis Head Wicket Video: Varun Chakravarthy Removes ‘Dangerous’ Australian Opener for 39 Runs During IND vs AUS ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final Match.

Here's Astrologer Sumit Bajaj's Prediction on Travis Head's Score

Travis Head is unlikely to cross score of 49 tomorrow in Semi Final against India. Score of 5, 23 also great possibility. #TravisHead #INDvsAUS — Sumit Bajaj (Astrologer) (@astrosumitbajaj) March 3, 2025

Watch Travis Head's Wicket Video Here:

Varun gets the big wicket! Head falls for 39, caught by Gill at long-off!#ChampionsTrophy2025 #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/VPSZ2PMEDY — PTV Sports (@PTVSp0rts) March 4, 2025

