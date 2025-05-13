Virat Kohli announced his shocking retirement from Test cricket on May 12. Kohli's sudden retirement left the entire cricketing fraternity numb. Since then, many global icons and sports fraternities have poured wishes for the former Indian captain on his incredible 14-year Test career. Recently, UFC's biggest icon, Conor McGregor, has also chimed in on Kohli taking retirement from Tests. The UFC icon shared a story on his Instagram handle for the Indian legend and wrote, "Enjoy retirement brother Virat! Huge congrats on a stellar cricket career!". When Will Virat Kohli Play Next for Indian Cricket Team After Star Cricketer Bids Farewell To Test Cricket?

Conor McGregor's Instagram Story for Virat Kohli

Conor McGregor's Instagram Story for Virat Kohli. (Photo credits: Instagram/thenotoriousmma)

