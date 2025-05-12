Virat Kohli announced his shocking retirement from Test cricket, bidding farewell to an illustrious 14-year career in the game's longest format on May 12. The former Indian captain confirmed his decision ahead of Team India's upcoming five-match Test series in England, starting on June 20. Virat officially announced his decision on his Instagram account. The 36-year-old retirement decision comes after veteran opener Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from Test cricket a few days ago. Virat Kohli Test Retirement: Relive Star Cricketer’s 30th and Last Test Century As He Bids Adieu to Longest Format of Cricket (Watch Video).

Earlier, the former Indian captain Kohli pulled the curtain on his glorious T20I career after lifting the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in Barbados. Kohli was awarded the Player of the Match for his crucial half-century in the grand finale against the South Africa national cricket team. While collecting the Player of the Match award, Kohli announced his T20I retirement. With this, the veteran cricketer will now be seen in Indian colours in just the ODI format, and Kohli will continue to play T20 cricket.

When Will Virat Kohli Play Next for the Indian Cricket Team?

As Virat Kohli retired from T20Is and Tests, the 36-year-old will be focusing on the ODI format, with the ICC ODI World Cup 2027 in South Africa being a top priority on his list. As per the Indian men's cricket team schedule, the Asian Giants will play an away white-ball series against Bangladesh. The Bangladesh white-ball tour will see three ODIs and as many T20Is in August. However, it has been reported that India might not travel to Bangladesh for this tour as per the current scenario. Indian Men’s Cricket Team Schedule in 2025: Upcoming Team India Matches Including IND vs PAK in ICC Champions Trophy, Asia Cup and Other Full Fixtures With Venues.

If Bangladesh's white-ball tour didn't happen, then fans would have to wait longer to see Virat Kohli play for India. After the Bangladesh tour, the Indian cricket team's next 50-over assignment will be in Australia. The Men in Blue will play Australia later this year in October for three ODIs and five T20Is. This is the series we could see Virat Kohli most probably making his return in the Indian jersey.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 12, 2025 09:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).