Virat Kohli on Thursday made the announcement of relinquishing captaincy of the T20I side after the World Cup in UAE. This decision has come amidst a lot of speculation which suggested that Rohit Sharma would be India's next white-ball skipper, although they were rubbished by the BCCI later on. See how Twitterati reacted after this decision was made by Kohli.

Jay Shah wrote:

Thanks @imVKohli for your contribution as the #TeamIndia captain. As a young talent the focus and determination you have showed as the captain is unmatched. The most impressive aspect was the way of maintaining balance between captaincy and individual performance. — Jay Shah (@JayShah) September 16, 2021

'We respect the decision'

Virat Kohli’s contribution to the Indian T20 cricket team as captain was immense. It can never be forgotten. This is his personal decision and we respect it. @imVkohli @BCCI https://t.co/JtGIcJBkom — Rajeev Shukla (@ShuklaRajiv) September 16, 2021

Insane intensity!

Virat's intensity was insane. I had thought he would give up the captaincy of #RCB which would give him two months off as leader. Hopefully this can give his mind the rest it needs and who knows, find him another peak as a T20 batsman. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 16, 2021

Wish you the best:

🤔🤔🤔 💔💔💔@imVkohli we are with you in your Decision. I am sure we will win this #worldcup under your captaincy. Wish you All the best.#captaincy https://t.co/ynX37TrO0z — Munaf Patel (@munafpa99881129) September 16, 2021

'Not an unexpected decision'

Not entirely unexpected. Many Stories swirling around, pressure was building up. whether Kohli felt he was being pushed into a corner and played this hand I don’t know but good decision all things considered. Reduced burden on him and gives team a fresh mind to lead https://t.co/GeVoEO3AVu — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) September 16, 2021

