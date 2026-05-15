Will Virat Kohli Play ICC ODI World Cup 2027? Here’s What RCB Batsman Has To Say

Indian cricket stalwart Virat Kohli has broken his silence regarding his potential involvement in the 2027 ICC Men's ODI World Cup, articulating a clear stance on his future in the sport. Speaking on a Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) podcast, Kohli expressed his keenness to represent India in the marquee tournament but underscored that his participation would be contingent on an environment where his value is recognised rather than constantly questioned. "If I am made to feel like I need to constantly prove my worth and value, then I am not in that space," Kohli stated, signalling a shift in his approach to the game at this stage of his illustrious career. ‘Abhi India Ke Liye Thodi Khelna Hai… Ab Har Shot Lagega’, Virat Kohli’s Witty Remark on His New Batting Approach Goes Viral (Watch Video).

Virat Kohli Speaks About 2027 World Cup Ambitions

The most anticipated, the one that we've all been waiting for... 𝗥𝗖𝗕 𝗣𝗼𝗱𝗰𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝗳𝘁. 𝗩𝗶𝗿𝗮𝘁 𝗞𝗼𝗵𝗹𝗶. 🎙️❤️ VK18 talks about his state of mind, playing with purpose, his Test career, leading India in the whites, the 2027 ODI World Cup and much more. 🔥 📽️ We're… pic.twitter.com/qxCgTZR3Bs — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) May 15, 2026

A Stance on Value and Commitment

Kohli's statement, made public on Thursday, May 15, comes amidst ongoing discussions about the future of senior players in the Indian squad, particularly given his age and his recent retirements from T20I (in 2024) and Test cricket (in 2025), leaving One-Day Internationals as his sole international format.

"My perspective is very clear. If I can add value to the environment that I am a part of and the environment feels like I can add value, I will be seen. If I am made to feel like I need to prove my worth and my value, I'm not in that space," Kohli articulated.

He further emphasised his unwavering commitment to preparation, stating, "I am being honest to how I approach the game... I put my head down. I work hard... If you call me to play, and if you say there is a series coming up, I am ready. I am always ready because that's my daily life".

Kohli, who currently focuses solely on One Day Internationals (ODIs) and the Indian Premier League (IPL) after retiring from T20Is and Tests, affirmed his desire to play for India in the 2027 World Cup, scheduled to be held in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia. "Of course, if I am playing, I want to play for India. I want to be part of a World Cup," he remarked.

Context Amidst Speculation

The veteran batter's comments arrive at a time when his form remains exceptional, notably in the ongoing IPL 2026, where he has been a standout performer, including a recent century and ranking third in the Orange Cap race. Despite this, the infrequent nature of ODI cricket and the natural progression of age for the 37-year-old have fuelled continuous chatter about his place in India's long-term plans for the 2027 World Cup.

Reports have also suggested a subtle undertone in Kohli's remarks, potentially directed at the BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar and India head coach Gautam Gambhir, who had previously offered non-committal statements regarding the 2027 World Cup prospects of both Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Virat Kohli Becomes First Indian Batter To 14,000 T20 Runs, Achieves Feat During RCB vs KKR IPL 2026.

Looking Ahead to 2027

Kohli's resolute declaration provides a significant insight into his mindset as the 2027 World Cup, co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia, draws closer. His focus on purposeful contribution and mutual respect within the team environment highlights a mature perspective on his illustrious career.

While his desire to represent India on the global stage remains undiminished, his powerful statement serves as a clear message that his continued presence will be on terms that honour his immense contributions and unwavering dedication to the sport. The cricketing world will now keenly observe how this statement influences future selection discussions and the strategic planning for India's campaign in 2027.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 15, 2026 03:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).