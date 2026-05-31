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Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) opener Virat Kohli unleashed a batting masterclass during the RCB vs GT IPL 2026 final against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Chasing a target of 156, the ace batsman dismantled GT's premier speedster Kagiso Rabada, plundering 19 runs in a single over to give the defending champions a blistering start in the powerplay. Displaying immaculate footwork, the veteran batsman pierced the field with an array of boundaries (4,4,6,4), leaving the local crowd in Ahmedabad stunned. The aggressive display immediately put the Titans' bowling unit on the back foot, significantly easing the pressure of the summit clash. You can follow Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans match scorecard here.

The Virat Kohli Show

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (StarSportsKan). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 31, 2026 10:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).