Virat Kohli Unleashes Carnage! Ace Batter Scores 19 Runs Off Kagiso Rabada During RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Final (Watch Video)
Chasing a target of 156, the ace batsman dismantled GT's premier speedster Kagiso Rabada, plundering 19 runs in a single over to give the defending champions a blistering start in the powerplay.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) opener Virat Kohli unleashed a batting masterclass during the RCB vs GT IPL 2026 final against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Chasing a target of 156, the ace batsman dismantled GT's premier speedster Kagiso Rabada, plundering 19 runs in a single over to give the defending champions a blistering start in the powerplay. Displaying immaculate footwork, the veteran batsman pierced the field with an array of boundaries (4,4,6,4), leaving the local crowd in Ahmedabad stunned. The aggressive display immediately put the Titans' bowling unit on the back foot, significantly easing the pressure of the summit clash. You can follow Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans match scorecard here.
The Virat Kohli Show
𝙆𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙆𝙤𝙝𝙡𝙞 𝙎𝙝𝙤𝙬! 💯🥳💥
ವೀಕ್ಷಿಸಿ | #TATAIPL 2026, FINAL 👉 #RCBvsGT | LIVE NOW | ನಿಮ್ಮ Star Sports ಕನ್ನಡ & JioHotstar ನಲ್ಲಿ.#ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/YQWmsZG9DF
— Star Sports Kannada (@StarSportsKan) May 31, 2026
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 31, 2026 10:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).