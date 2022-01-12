Indian captain Virat Kohli was in a different league altogether on Day 1 of the third Test match against South Africa as he stood tall for his side with a masterful 79 off 201 balls. A picture of him standing against the South Africa team has gone viral on social media.

Check Out How Some Netizens Reacted to This Picture!

What a picture - Virat Kohli vs South Africa. This picture speaks everything! 👑🙌🏻 #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/PDQ3QZI6mB — Shahbaaz (@_BeingShahbaaz) January 11, 2022

1 vs 11!

Virat Kohli Standing Tall!

Picture of Day 1:

Well Played Virat!

It's Kohli vs south africa in Capetown What an innings.#ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/4f3uJZUJCS — Nishant Dudhankar (@NishantDudhank1) January 11, 2022

‘This Is Some Picture’

Virat Kohli vs South Africa. This is some picture 💛#SAvIND pic.twitter.com/CWjJAEtpII — Sahil Bakshi (@SBakshi13) January 11, 2022

