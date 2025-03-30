Wanindu Hasaranga had a rather poor game in his first match of IPL 2025 when Rajasthan Royals took on Kolkata Knight Riders in Guwahati. He scalped a wicket but it didn't end up being impactful. Starting his redemption, he struck in his first over in the RR vs CSK encounter when he dismissed Rahul Tripathi. His googly came towards the pads of Tripathi who backed away and targeted the mid -wicket area. But he didn't get the gap and got holed out in the deep. After scalping the wicket, Hasaranga performed the famous 'Pushpa' celebration which went viral on social media. Nitish Rana Performs 'Cradle' Celebration After Completing Half-Century During RR vs CSK IPL 2025 Match (See Pic).

Wanindu Hasaranga Performs 'Pushpa' Celebration

Wanindu Hasaranga's Celebration

PUSHPA CELEBRATION BY HASARANGA 👑 pic.twitter.com/zuK7SK6Mxg — Suraj Meena (@SurajMeeena082) March 30, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)