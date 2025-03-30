Rajasthan Royals (RR) star batter Nitish Rana had a brilliant outing with the bat against the five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League 2025 match in Guwahati. The left-handed batter hammered 81 runs off 36 deliveries, including 10 fours and five sixes. His knock helped the Rajasthan Royals to put a good score on the board. A picture has gone viral on social media after Nitish Rana completed his half-century during the match against the Super Kings. The stylish cricketer performed a "cradle" celebration. Nitsh's cradle celebration gestured as he and his wife are expecting twins. Riyan Parag Funny Memes and Jokes Go Viral After Sara Ali Khan's Performance Ahead of RR vs CSK IPL 2025 Match in Guwahati.

Nitish Rana Performs Cradle Celebration

THE CELEBRATIONS OF NITISH RANA AFTER COMPLETED HIS FIFTY. ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/zYWBigL21z — Tanuj (@ImTanujSingh) March 30, 2025

