Wasim Jaffer Reveals His Playing XI for IND vs ENG 1st T20I

My team for first T20I: 1- Rohit Sharma 2- Shikhar Dhawan 3- Virat Kohli 4- KL Rahul 5- Rishabh Pant (WK) 6- Hardik Pandya 7- Axar Patel 8- Thakur/Sundar* 9- Bhuvneshwar Kumar 10- Deepak Chahar 11- Yuzvendra Chahal *If Hardik is fit to bowl I'll pick Sundar else Thakur #INDVsENG — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) March 11, 2021

