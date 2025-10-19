The England women's national cricket team became the third side, after Australia Women and South Africa Women, to qualify for the semi-finals of the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup 2025 tournament. The Nat Sciver-Brunt-led side secured a thrilling four-run win over the India women's national cricket team in Indore to qualify for the next round of the ongoing tournament on Sunday, October. England's Heather Knight was named Player of the Match for her superb century. Batting first, England Women posted a daunting total of 288-8 in 50 overs. Veteran Heather Knight, who played her 300th international game, smashed 109 off 91 balls, with the help of 15 fours and one six. With the ball, all-rounder Deepti Sharma took a four-wicket haul (4/51) in 10 overs. While chasing, India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana played a fine knock of 88 runs off 94 deliveries, including eight fours. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur hammered 70 runs in as many deliveries with the help of 10 fours. Deepti Sharma made 50 runs off 57 balls along with five fours. However, England pulled their socks and took some quick wickets towards the end as they managed to win the match by four runs. Harmanpreet Kaur Catch Video: Watch Indian Captain Takes Superb Catch To Dismiss Nat Sciver-Brunt During IND-W vs ENG-W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Match.

England Hold Their Nerve in a Nail-Biter Against India

England Women Qualify for ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Semi-Finals

England become the third team to seal their #CWC25 semi-final spot 👏 pic.twitter.com/U4nTYMp2Wu — ICC (@ICC) October 19, 2025

