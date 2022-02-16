Wasim Jaffer and Michael Vaughan engaged in some fun banter on Twitter after the latter poked fun at him while wishing him on his birthday. Vaughan took to Twitter to write, "Happy birthday to my first Test match wicket @WasimJaffer14!! Jaffer responded by writing, "Haha thank you my permanent social media wicket."

See Their Banter:

Haha thank you my permanent social media wicket 😜 https://t.co/r1roZKcexb — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) February 16, 2022

