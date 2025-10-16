At the Sher-i-Kashmir Stadium in Srinagar, the 40-year-old Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Team captain Paras Dogra slammed a splendid century against giants Mumbai Cricket Team in Ranji Trophy 2025-26. With this wonderful knock, Paras Dogra has surpassed the tally of 31 centuries by former cricketer Ajay Sharma. Now, Paras Dogra ranks second in the list of players with the most centuries in Ranji Trophy history, with 32 hundreds. The retired legend Wasim Jaffer ranks first with 40 centuries. At the end of Day 2, Paras Dogra is not out after slamming 112 runs. Journalist Allegedly Stopped at Sher-I-Kashmir Cricket Stadium Gates and Not Allowed to Cover Jammu and Kashmir vs Mumbai Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Match (Watch Video).

Most Centuries in Ranji Trophy

40-year-old J&K captain Paras Dogra becomes the second-highest century maker in Ranji Trophy history. 🔥 Most hundreds in Ranji Trophy: 40 – Wasim Jaffer. 32* – Paras Dogra. 31 – Ajay Sharma. 28 – Amol Muzumdar. 28 – Hrishikesh Kanitkar. pic.twitter.com/jmHWdF8Eod — All Cricket Records (@Cric_records45) October 16, 2025

