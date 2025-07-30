For the fifth/ final Test match of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025, the India national cricket team and the England national cricket team are gearing up to lock horns at The Oval in London. Ahead of the IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025, former Team India batter Wasim Jaffer has predicted the playing XI of the visiting side. As per Wasim Jaffer, the Indian cricket team will be featuring Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul as openers, Sai Sudharsan at three, followed by captain Shubman Gill, Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, and Arshdeep Singh. Jaffer feels Arshdeep Singh might get a chance, to make his Test debut for India. Jasprit Bumrah has already been ruled out. He also feels that Shardul Thakur and Anshul Kamboj might be dropped. Gautam Gambhir vs The Oval Pitch Curator Lee Fortis: Ex-India Cricketer Irfan Pathan Questions 'Double Standards', Says 'Are We Still Stuck in the Colonial Era?'.

Wasim Jaffer Picks Team India Playing XI for 5th Test

My India XI for Oval Test: 1. Yashasvi 2. KL 3. Sai 4. Shubman (c) 5. Jurel (wk) 6. Jadeja 7. Washington 8. Kuldeep 9. Siraj 10. Arshdeep 11. Akashdeep What's yours? #ENGvIND — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) July 30, 2025

