Whenever England and India clash, former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer clashes with former England captain Michael Vaughan on social media. The two always have some friendly banter which fans enjoy. Every time one team wins, one of them take a dig on the other, and then the other one responds. After the India vs England Test series concluded, Wasim Jaffer shared a post with the caption 'Reports of Donald Trump negotiating a ceasefire between me and Michael Vaughan are BASELESS and UNTRUE. The social media war will continue' With his post Jaffer took a funny jibe at the US president who claimed that he mediated a ceasefire between India and Pakistan during cross-border tensions. Fans loved the twist and made the post viral on social media. IPL Franchise LSG Face Backlash for 'Trophy Pe Tendulkar Ka Naam Tha Aise Kaise Jaane Dete' Post for Shubman Gill After IND vs ENG Test Series Ends in a Draw.

Wasim Jaffer Adds US President Donald Trump Twist To His ‘Social Media War’ With Michael Vaughan

Reports of Donald Trump negotiating a ceasefire between me and @MichaelVaughan are BASELESS and UNTRUE. The social media war will continue. Thank you for your attention to this matter. #ENGvIND — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) August 5, 2025

