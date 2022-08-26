India will start their Asia Cup 2022 campaign on August 28 against Pakistan. The two teams have arrived in UAE and gearing up for the high-voltage T20I cricket match. Ahead of this clash, Indian batter KL Rahul, who has recently returned to the squad after recovering from injury, stressed that Indian players always look forward to IND vs PAK match. The continental competition will kick off on August 27.

Watch KL Rahul's Press Conference in Dubai:

#WATCH | Dubai: Cricketer KL Rahul says, "...We always look forward to India-Pakistan clash as we don't play each other anywhere else but these big tournaments. So, it's always an exciting time & a great challenge for all of us to compete against a team like Pak..."#AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/7ul1SvfCdT

— ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)