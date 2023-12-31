Shubman Gill took to social media to share a picture of a bucket list that he made before 2023. The young cricketer had a remarkable year where he cemented himself as one of the regulars for India across formats. Gill's bucket list included points like, 'Most hundred for India', 'Make my family' and 'WC' among others. While sharing the picture along with others, which were the highlights of his life in 2023, he wrote, "The end of the year didn’t go as planned, but I can proudly say we came ever so close to our goals, giving everything we had. The coming year brings its own challenges and opportunities. Hopefully, we’ll get closer to our goals in 2024. I hope all of you find love, joy, and strength in everything you do." Year Ender 2023: From Virat Kohli’s 50th ODI Ton to Glenn Maxwell’s Great Wankhede Heist, Take a Look at Top Cricketing Moments.

Shubman Gill's Post

View this post on Instagram

