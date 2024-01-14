Virat Kohli opened about his bond with Novak Djokovic while revealing how their conversation first started. Kohli, in a video shared by BCCI, revealed that Djokovic had sent him a DM on his Instagram and he was not aware of it, until he attempted to message him. "I was looking at his profile once on Instagram and happened to press the 'message' button to say hello maybe. And then I saw a message from him on my DM already," Kohli said, while also adding that both the stars of their respective sports disciplines have a lot of admiration and respect for each other. The Indian cricketer also wished Djokovic good luck for the Australian Open 2024. ‘Virat Kohli and I Have Been Texting a Little Bit for Few Years…’ Novak Djokovic Speaks Up on His Friendship With Star Indian Cricketer (Watch Video).

Watch Video:

𝗦𝗽𝗲𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝗙𝗲𝗮𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲 Virat Kohli 🤝 Novak Djokovic Two 🐐 🐐, one special bond 💙 Virat Kohli shares the story about his newest "text buddy" 👌👌 - By @ameyatilak#TeamIndia | @imVkohli | @DjokerNole | @AustralianOpen 𝙋.𝙎. - "Hey Novak 👋 - Good luck at AO" pic.twitter.com/PEPQnydwJB — BCCI (@BCCI) January 14, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)