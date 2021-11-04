West Indies have won the toss and will be fielding first against Sri Lanka in match 35 of T20 World Cup 2021. Windies field an unchanged XI while Sri Lanka make one change to their starting line-up from the previous game.

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera(w), Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Binura Fernando

West Indies (Playing XI): Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran(w), Kieron Pollard(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Ravi Rampaul

