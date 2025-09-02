After Irfan Pathan's old interview about players being selected in the national side for setting Hookah in the players' room, under MS Dhoni's captaincy, went viral, a 2024 clip of a former India captain smoking a pipe at a private event took the internet by storm. In the resurfaced viral video, Dhoni could be seen smoking a Hookah, looking dapper in a formal suit. Earlier, former Australian batter George Bailey stated how Dhoni likes smoking Sheesha or Hookah, having interacted with the ex-India captain during his time with Chennai Super Kings and Rising Pune Supergiant in IPL. Fans can check out MS Dhoni's old video of smoking a hookah below. ‘Humse Na Toh Room Mein Jake Kisi Ke Liye Hookah Set Karne Ki Aadat Hai…’ Old Video of Irfan Pathan Hinting at Reason Behind His Ouster From Team India Under MS Dhoni's Captaincy Goes Viral

MS Dhoni Caught Smoking Hookah

