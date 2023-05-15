Sachin Tendulkar's social media game is top-class, just like his batting during his playing days. The Master Blaster absolutely nailed the caption of his recent Instagram picture where he is seen standing beside his wife Anjali and daughter Sara. Taking to the social media platform, Sachin shared the picture with the caption, "When the Mother and Daughter twinned, I grinned!" In the picture, both Anjali and Sara are seen wearing identical dresses while Sachin stood in the middle of the two with a bat in hand. This photo seems to have been from a holiday. MS Dhoni Signs Sunil Gavaskar's Shirt While Performing 'Lap of Honour' With Chennai Super Kings Stars to Thank Chepauk Crowd After CSK vs KKR IPL 2023 Match (Watch Video).

Sachin Tendulkar Shares Picture with Wife Anjali and Daughter Sara

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sachin Tendulkar (@sachintendulkar)

