The Austria National Cricket Team will face off against the Romania National Cricket Team in the final of the Budapest Cup 2025, on Sunday, July 27. The GB Oval in Szodliget will host the AUT vs ROM match, starting at 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Due to the absence of an official broadcast partner, viewers in India won't find viewing options for the Austria vs Romania TV telecast. There's, however, an online viewing option as fans in India can watch the Budapest Cup 2025 Final live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but at the cost of a match pass (worth Rs 19) or a tour pass (Rs 49, with which they can watch live streaming of all matches in Budapest Cup 2025). WCL 2025: Shikhar Dhawan Praises India Champions’ Effort in Thrilling Match Against Australia Champions in World Championship of Legends.

