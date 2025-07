Leeds [UK], July 27 (ANI): Shikhar Dhawan played an exciting knock of 91 not out in a thrilling contest against Australia Champions in the World Championship of Legends (WCL) and praised his team's effort despite losing the match in the last over, according to a release from India Champions media.

Speaking after the match, Dhawan expressed pride in the team's fighting spirit.

He said, "We gave it everything out there. These are the kind of matches that define the love we have for the game. It was a great fight till the very end. I'm proud of the boys for showing character and heart. Thank you to all the fans who stood by us -- your energy means the world," as quoted from a release by India Champions media.

Dhawan's innings held the backbone of India's total. With wickets falling intermittently around him, he never looked rushed. His tempo remained calm early on and gradually climbed, as he absorbed pressure and then dictated terms to the Australian attack. The turning point came when Yusuf Pathan joined him at the crease and exploded with a fiery 52 off just 23 deliveries, allowing Dhawan to shift gears and finish strong.

Team owner Sumant praised the team's performance and highlighted the broader vision behind India Champions, "Today's game was not just about the scoreboard, but about representing the legacy of Indian cricket with passion and pride. This team brought the fight, the fire, and the spirit of champions. We may not have crossed the line tonight, but we're building something bigger -- a platform for legends to inspire once again. The journey continues."

World Championship of Legends 2025 features many stars, including Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina, Eoin Morgan, Moeen Ali, Sir Alastair Cook, AB de Villiers, Hashim Amla, Chris Morris, Wayne Parnell, Chris Gayle, DJ Bravo, Kieron Pollard, and more. (ANI)

