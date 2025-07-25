Hungary, Romania, Luxembourg and Austria are participating in the upcoming ECN Budapest 2025 which commenced on July 25, 2025. In the third match of the competition, Hungary national cricket team will clash with Luxembourg national cricket team. The Hungary vs Luxembourg ECN Budapest Cup 2025 will be played at the GB Oval, Szodliget and has a start time of 6:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, the live telecast viewing option of the Hungary vs Luxembourg cricket match is unavailable on TV channels in India. Fans can watch the Hungary vs Luxembourg cricket match live streaming online on the FanCode mobile app and website in exchange of a subscription fee. Saudi Arabia Beat Qatar in Super Over After QAT vs KSA 5th T20I 2025 Ends in Tie; Qatar Clinch Five-Match Series 3-2.

Hungary National Cricket Team vs Luxembourg National Cricket Team Live Streaming and Telecast Details

🇭🇺 Budapest Cup 2025 Set to Take Place in Hungary! 🏆 Competing Teams 1. Hungary 🇭🇺 (Hosts) 2. Luxembourg 🇱🇺 3. Austrian 🇦🇹 4. Romania 🇷🇴 🗓️ 25-27 July#CricketEverywhere #AssociateCricket pic.twitter.com/gd1i3H8gPg — Associate Chronicles (@FaysalS14986923) July 23, 2025

ECN Budapest Cup Fixtures

