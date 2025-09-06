The Kenya women's national cricket team will face the Rwanda women's national cricket team in the fifth-place play-off of the ongoing ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Africa Region Division One Qualifier 2025 on Saturday, September 6. The Kenya Women vs Rwanda Women ICC T20 World Cup Africa Region Division One Qualifier 2025 will be played at the High Performance Oval in Windhoek, Namibia and has a scheduled start time of 5:20 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, the live telecast viewing option of the Kenya vs Rwanda Women match is not available on the TV channels. Although FanCode has the rights of the Women's ICC T20 World Cup Africa Region Division One Qualifier 2025 in India and they will provide the live streaming viewing option for a match pass of INR 15 or tour pass of INR 29. Team India Players Wear New Training Jersey in Practice Session After Dream11’s Exit Ahead of Asia Cup 2025 (See Pics).

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Africa Region Division One Qualifier 2025 Full Schedule

NAMIBIA TO HOST ICC WOMEN’S T20 WORLD CUP AFRICA QUALIFIER🏏 Fixtures of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier! 🇳🇦 Capricorn Eagles (hosts) | 🇿🇼 Zimbabwe | 🇺🇬 Uganda | 🇰🇪 Kenya | 🇳🇬 Nigeria | 🇹🇿 Tanzania | 🇸🇱 Sierra Leone | 🇷🇼 Rwanda#CricketNamibia #WomenT20WCQ pic.twitter.com/Qpw5ClCQ0p — Official Cricket Namibia (@CricketNamibia1) August 21, 2025

