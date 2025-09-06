The India National Cricket Team players trained in a new training jersey after Dream11's exit ahead of the Asia Cup 2025. The fantasy sports platform exited as Team India's lead sponsor after the Government of India passed the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill 2025, which banned RMG (Real-Money Gaming). The BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) earlier had issued a tender for jersey sponsor after parting ways with Dream11. Suryakumar Yadav and his men had their first practice session in Dubai for the Asia Cup 2025 and the training jersey worn by the Men in Blue had 'India' written in place of the Dream11 logo. The pictures of Team India's new training jersey without the Dream11 logo have gone viral. India Cricket Team Kick-Starts Asia Cup 2025 Campaign With First Practice Session at ICC Academy, Dubai.

Team India Players Wear New Training Jersey in Practice Session

More Pics

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)