The Mongolia Women's National Cricket Team is taking on the Hong Kong Women's National Cricket Team in the Japan Women's Sano International Trophy 2025 on Saturday, June 7. The Mongolia Women vs Hong Kong Women match is being played at the Sano International Cricket Ground in Japan and it started at 11:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch Mongolia Women vs Hong Kong Women live telecast because of the absence of an official broadcast partner. But fans do have an online viewing option as they can watch the Mongolia Women vs Hong Kong Women on the FanCode app and website, but at the cost of a match pass worth Rs 15. Bizarre! All 10 Players of UAE Women’s National Cricket Team Retire Out Against Qatar After Batting for 16 Overs in ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier 2025; Here's Why.

Mongolia Women vs Hong Kong Women

Stay tuned as our women’s team will be playing against team Mongolia at 1:30pm HKT‼️🏏 Mongolia won the toss and chose to bat first. 🔗Livestream: https://t.co/uJC1tvh6cV#hkcricket #cricket #womenscricket #WomensSanoCityInternationalTrophy pic.twitter.com/lDwGr4Q0TJ — Cricket Hong Kong, China (@CricketHK) June 7, 2025

