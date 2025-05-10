In a never-seen-before development, all 10 batters of the UAE Women's National Cricket Team retired out against Qatar in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier 2025 in Bangkok on Saturday, May 10. The reason? There was a looming threat of rain and the UAE Women's National Cricket Team reportedly wanted to ensure that a result was obtained. Captain Esha Oza struck a 55-ball 113 and Theertha Satish had scored 74 and the UAE were 192/0 in 16 overs when they pulled off this move. With there being no option of declaring in T20IS, all 10 UAE players retired out and later, that ploy turned out to be successful with UAE dismissing Qatar for just 29 runs in 11.1 overs and winning the match comfortably by 163 runs. Chloe Tryon Hat-Trick Video: Watch South African All-Rounder Dismiss Dewmi Vihanga, Sugandika Kumari and Malki Madara in SL-W vs SA-W Women's Tri-Nation Series 2025 6th ODI.

All 10 Players of UAE Women's Team Retire Out

Proper madness going on in UAE v Qatar, Women's T20 World Cup qualifying With rain forecast UAE wanted to bail out after racking up 192-0 in 16 overs Declaration not applicable in T20Is, so each batter padded up, raced to the crease & retired out when they got there 🤯 📷@ICC pic.twitter.com/kV0DWME5fE — Paul Radley (@PaulRadley) May 10, 2025

UAE Women's National Cricket Team vs Qatar Women's National Cricket Team Scorecard

Don't think I've ever seen this in a T20 before, UAE women essentially declaring after 16 overs by retiring out all 10 of the wickets! pic.twitter.com/iltEjf7YoN — Jack Ewins (@jackcde) May 10, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)