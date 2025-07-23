The Team India players answered some quickfire questions during their visit to the Manchester United football club a few days ago. Before the India National Cricket Team took the field for the IND vs ENG 4th Test at Old Trafford, the players took a trip to Carrington to meet Manchester United players and staff. Cricket met football as the Indian players interacted and exchanged jerseys with the Manchester United players, with them enjoying a bit of both sports. In a video shared by Manchester United, Jasprit Bumrah and Karun Nair answered a few questions. When asked who on the India National Cricket Team would make the best footballer, Jasprit Bumrah picked Mohammed Sira,j while Karun Nair chose himself. Jasprit Bumrah chose Zlatan Ibrahimovic when asked who his Manchester United hero was, while Karun Nair named Cristiano Ronaldo. Karun Nair and Jasprit Bumrah also picked Matheus Cunha and Mason Mount, respectively, when asked which Manchester United player could become a good cricketer. Team India Meets Manchester United: Gautam Gambhir, Shubman Gill, Kuldeep Yadav Share Experience Of Conversations With Ruben Amorim, Casemiro and Other Star Footballers (Watch Video).

Indian Players Answer Quickfire Questions During Visit to Manchester United Football Club

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)