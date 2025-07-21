Team India reached Manchester on July 20 ahead of the India vs England fourth Test at the Old Trafford. In Manchester, the Team India cricketers had a meet up with Premier League football club Manchester United's footballers as part of the Adidas event. Team India coach Gautam Gambhir, captain Shubman Gill and cricketer Kuldeep Yadav shared their experiences of conversing with the likes of Ruben Amorim, Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro. They pointed out on conversations around leadership and how to handle pressure as a performing athlete. Shreyas Iyer Visits Camp Nou; Star Indian Cricketer Poses With Customised FC Barcelona Jersey (Watch Video).

