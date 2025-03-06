Earlier, England pacer Brydon Carse got ruled out of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 due to injury. Now, it has been confirmed that it will take more time for him to recover and he will miss the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season. South African all-rounder Wiaan Mulder has been signed as his replacement by SRH. In the IPL 2025 mega auction, SRH bought Brydon Carse for base price of INR 1.00 Crore. Ravi Ashwin Consults Batting Technique With MS Dhoni During Practice in CSK Pre-Season Camp Ahead of IPL 2025 (Watch Video).

Wiaan Mulder Joins Sunrisers Hyderabad As Replacement For Injured Brydon Carse

🚨 News 🚨 Sunrisers Hyderabad pick Wiaan Mulder as replacement for injured Brydon Carse.#TATAIPL | @SunRisers | Details 🔽 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 6, 2025

