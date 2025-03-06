Chennai Super Kings are currently having their pre-season camp at Chennai ahead of the IPL 2025 season. The Indian cricketers have joined their camp and the likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad, MS Dhoni, Ravichandran Ashwin and Rahul Tripathi. Amid the camp, Dhoni and Ashwin were spotted consulting among themselves regarding the latter's batting technique. Ashwin has been working on his batting lately and had a good Tamil Nadu Premier League with the bat. Kasi Viswanathan Celebrates Birthday With CSK Team, MS Dhoni and Ruturaj Gaikwad Feeds Cake to Chennai Super Kings CEO Ahead of IPL 2025 (Watch Video).

Ravi Ashwin Consults Batting Technique With MS Dhoni

Ashwin Anna giving batting tips to Thala.😂💛 pic.twitter.com/4XnsBbOnrc — Hustler (@HustlerCSK) March 6, 2025

