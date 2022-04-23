The Women's T20 Challenge will begin on May 24, the BCCI announced on Saturday, April 23. The three-team competition, comprising IPL Supernovas, IPL Velocity and IPL Trailblazers would be played at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

BREAKING❗️ BCCI president Sourav Ganguly announced that the The Women's T20 Challenge will be held in Lucknow from May 24-28. How excited are you? 😍 pic.twitter.com/QDLz0N37L0 — Women’s CricZone (@WomensCricZone) April 23, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)