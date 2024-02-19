While the schedule for the 2024 season of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) is already set, stars are gathering up for the opening ceremony of the second edition of the mega event. Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is performing in the opening ceremony. The ceremony will begin at 06:30 pm onwards. Jio cinema and Sports 18 will broadcast the WPL 2024 opening ceremony. The tournament is set to begin on February 23, with the final scheduled to be played on March 17 in New Delhi. WPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bangalore Flaunt Team Jersey for Women’s Premier League Season 2.

Kartik Aaryan to Perform at Women’s Premier League Opening Ceremony

Yeh Kingdom nahin, Ab Queendom Hai! Join @TheAaryanKartik as he fights for the Crown for his Queendom! Watch the #TATAWPL 2024 Opening Ceremony on @JioCinema & @Sports18 LIVE from the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. 🗓️ 23rd Feb ⏰ 6.30 PM 🎟️ https://t.co/jP2vYAWukG pic.twitter.com/p5tVvkWcMp — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) February 19, 2024

