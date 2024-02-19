For the upcoming season of the Women's Premier League (WPL), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has revealed their women's team captain and squad members wearing the jersey for WPL 2024. The tournament is around the corner and the inaugural season was a huge success for the women's cricket era. A whole new season means more top-of-the-notch matches and more intense matches. RCB were unable to leave a mark in the inaugural season but will now look forward to stepping up in the new season. WPL 2024: Gujarat Giants Unveil Jersey, Kick Start Preparation for Women's Premier League Season Two.
Skipper Smriti keeps it sharp
𝘋𝘳𝘪𝘱 𝘴𝘰 𝘳𝘦𝘨𝘢𝘭, 𝘺𝘰𝘶'𝘥 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘯𝘬 𝘪𝘵'𝘴 𝘪𝘭𝘭𝘦𝘨𝘢𝘭 🫅✨
Skipper Smriti keeps it sharp on and off the field 💯#PlayBold #SheIsBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #WPL2024 @mandhana_smriti pic.twitter.com/V5SdryIfTn— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) February 19, 2024
RCB's WPL 2024 Photoshoot
𝗧𝗲𝗮𝗺𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗲𝘀 𝘄𝗵𝗼 𝘀𝗹𝗮𝘆 𝘁𝗼𝗴𝗲𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿, 𝘀𝘁𝗮𝘆 𝘁𝗼𝗴𝗲𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿 🤝🔮
We're spicing up our feed with some #WPL Photoshoot heat 🌶️🔥#PlayBold #SheIsBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #WPL2024 pic.twitter.com/wG9U9NyZgp— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) February 19, 2024
Sophie Devine in RCB Jersey
Flex so fine, it's got to be Sophie Devine 💪💥#PlayBold #SheIsBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #WPL2024 @sophdevine77 pic.twitter.com/tWGJo4SIxG— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) February 19, 2024
