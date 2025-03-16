Mumbai Indians star all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt won the Most Valuable Player of the Season award after her record-breaking performance in the Women's Premier League 2025 edition. The veteran cricketer became the first player to hit 1000 or more runs in Women's Premier League history. Nat Sciver-Brunt also became the first batter to smash 500-plus runs in a single edition of WPL. She achieved both historic records during the WPL 2025 grand finale against Delhi Capitals on March 15. Brunt hammered 523 runs at an astounding average of 65.37 and scalped 12 wickets in 10 WPL 2025 matches. Her magnificent performance with bat and ball helped the Mumbai Indians win the WPL 2025 tournament. Mumbai Indians Players Perform Victory Lap at Brabourne Stadium After Eight-Run Victory Over Delhi Capitals in WPL 2025 Final To Claim Their Second Title (Watch Video).

Nat Sciver-Brunt Bags WPL 2025 Most Valuable Player Award

