Mumbai Indians became the most successful franchise in the Women's Premier League (WPL) history. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side defeated arch-rivals Delhi Capitals by eight runs in the grand finale of the WPL 2025 on March 15. With this victory, the Mumbai-based franchise lifted their second title in the tournament's history. Earlier, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side won the inaugural edition of WPL. After winning the thrilling final, the Mumbai Indians perform a victory lap at the Brabourne Stadium. The victory lap video was posted by WPL on their social handle. Below is the viral video. Harmanpreet Kaur Replicates the ‘Woke Up Like This’ Pose With WPL 2025 Trophy After Leading Mumbai Indians to Second Women's Premier League Title (See Pic).

Mumbai Indians Players Perform Victory Lap

Pure Jubilations 🥳 Celebrating a special triumph in front of their home crowd 🏆🏠#MI fans couldn't have asked for a better night 🤩#TATAWPL | #DCvMI | #Final | @mipaltan pic.twitter.com/IwdCmcED8k — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) March 15, 2025

