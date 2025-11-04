India national cricket team opener Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed his 17th First-Class hundred during the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Group D match between Rajasthan and Mumbai at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur on November 4. The left-handed batter scored his hundred in 120 balls in the second innings of Mumbai. In the first innings, Jaiswal was dismissed for 67 runs. The 23-year-old completed 1000 runs in the Ranji Trophy, averaging over 57 in 10 matches. Out of 17 First-Class hundreds, the southpaw has cracked seven Test hundreds while playing for Team India. Yashasvi Jaiswal's Doppleganger Found! Fans Spot Eerie Similarity Between Liverpool U-19 Footballer Joshua Sonni-Lambie and Star Indian Opener.

Yashasvi Jaiswal Scores Century for Mumbai in Ranji Trophy Match Against Rajasthan

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (BCCI Domestic). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)