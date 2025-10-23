Josh Sonni-Lambie is one of the biggest talents of the Liverpool age group teams and his performance for Liverpool in the UEFA Youth League match against Eintracht Frankfurt has made fans recognise his talent. An 'X' user recently shared one of his pictures on with the caption, 'JSL. Special talent this 17-year-old.' Indian cricket fans found the picture and spotted eerie resemblance in the looks of Sonni-Lambie and Indian cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal. They pointed out the similarity through posts on social media and also shared memes and jokes. IND vs AUS 2nd ODI 2025: Virat Kohli Waves Fans Goodbye Following Four-Ball Duck at Adelaide (Watch Video).

'Yashasvi Jaiswal Started Playing For Liverpool'

Tired of selectors ignoring him for white ball cricket, looks like Yashaswi JaiSwaL started playing for Liverpool pic.twitter.com/bG62Dci1il — SUJANKUMAR (@SujanFaster) October 22, 2025

'He Looks Exactly Like Indian Cricket Player Yashasvi Jaiswal'

He looks exactly like an Indian cricket player Yashasvi Jaiswal pic.twitter.com/rZzk4FMyGS — ARUNKUMARVIJAY (@akvijay7) October 23, 2025

'That's Jaiswal'

Thats Jaiswal ffs https://t.co/G1TAekasNt — richard hughes 😔😔 (@Tvya_97) October 22, 2025

'Jaiswal Became a Two-Sport Player'

So jaiswal is not an all format player in cricket so he decided to become a 2 sport player https://t.co/09lwCSC53S — Dhruv (@DhruvsBoss) October 23, 2025

'That's YBJ'

That’s YBJ. He’s 23. Yes, a special talent indeed. https://t.co/wCaqeOtf2Z — Nikhil Naz (@NikhilNaz) October 23, 2025

'Ab to Sharam Karle BCCI'

Ab to sharam karle bcci.. u made Jaiswal play football 🤬 https://t.co/Plb3lysidp — narsa. (@rathor7_) October 23, 2025

'More Than Three-Format Player'

More than 3 format player, Yashasvi Jaiswal. https://t.co/4j1pTvxdX9 — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) October 23, 2025

