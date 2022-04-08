Rajasthan Royals spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has revealed an incident that happened in 2013 when he was part of Mumbai Indians. Chahal recounted the episode and claimed a 'drunk' player hung from balcony of a room on the 15th floor. “I never told this story, from today everyone will know. I never shared this. This dates back to 2013 when I was with Mumbai Indians we had a match in Bangalore. There was a get-together after that. So there was a player who was very drunk, I won’t say his name. He was very drunk, he was looking at me for a long time and he just called me and he took me outside and he hung me on the balcony. And my hands were around him, like this (behind the neck). Had I lost my grip, I was on the 15th floor. Suddenly many people who were there came and they handled it," Chahal said in the video.

Must watch video Yuzi chahal sharing a memory when he was in Mumbai Indians#IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/CFMcxMHoUL — Robin Saroy (@RobinSaroy) April 7, 2022

Watch Full Video

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)