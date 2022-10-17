Sikandar Raza struck a stylish 82 and the bowlers complemented the effort as Zimbabwe beat Ireland by 31 runs in a Group B encounter at the T20 World Cup 2022 on Monday, October 17. Raza's knock, which came off 48 deliveries, helped Zimbabwe post 174/7 on the board before Blessing Muzarabani led their bowling effort with three wickets for 23 runs as Ireland fell short by 31 runs. Tendai Chatara and Richard Ngarava took two wickets apiece.

Zimbabwe vs Ireland Result:

