Zimbabwe made it through to the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup 2022 with a five-wicket win over Scotland on Friday, October 21. Batting first, Scotland posted 132/6 with a 51-ball half-century from George Munsey. In response, Zimbabwe rode on a 58* from skipper Craig Ervine. Sikandar Raza continued his good form with a 23-ball 40 to help steer his side to a win in 18.3 overs.

Scotland vs Zimbabwe Result:

Zimbabwe and Ireland complete the teams in the Super 12 phase that begins tomorrow! 🙌🏻 Check the updated groups here 👉🏻 https://t.co/TYT0TxUrsg#T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/W4vcuYjYOs — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) October 21, 2022

