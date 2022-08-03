Tulika Maan assured India of medal at Commonwealth Games 2022 after entering final of the Women's 78kg Judo event today in Birmingham. She beat New Zealand's Sydnee Andrews in the semifinals. Maan will face Scotland's Adlington in the gold medal round.

