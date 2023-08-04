The Commonwealth Youth Games 2023 is set to get underway with a glittering opening ceremony in the islands of Trinidad and Tobago. The seventh edition of the competition would see young athletes from all over the world compete in several events for top honours. The opening ceremony will be held at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, in Port of Spain, Trinidad and will start at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) on August 5. Unfortunately, the live telecast of this ceremony will not be available in the absence of an official broadcast partner but fans need not worry as they can watch the online live streaming of this curtain-raiser event on the Trinidad Tobago Olympic Committee YouTube channel. Commonwealth Youth Games 2023: Schedule, Sporting Events and All You Need To Know About Seventh Edition of Competition in Trinidad and Tobago.

Commonwealth Youth Games 2023 Opening Ceremony Live Streaming

