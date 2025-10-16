Today, October 16, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar said that India will host the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), EAM S Jaishankar said that this is a proud moment for Bharat and Gujarat. "It is a testament to PM Modi's vision of world-class infrastructure and nurturing sporting talent," his post read. The development comes after the Executive Board of Commonwealth Sport endorsed Ahmedabad to host the 24th Commonwealth Games, which will also mark the centenary celebration of this grand sporting event. CWG 2030: India Recommended To Host Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad.

India Will Host the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad, Says S Jaishankar

India will host the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad - a proud moment for Bharat and Gujarat. It is a testament to PM @narendramodi’s vision of world-class infrastructure and nurturing sporting talent. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) October 16, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of S Jaishankar). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)